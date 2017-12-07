State Invests In New Technology To Help In Opioid Fight

By 8 minutes ago
  • Third Frontier Commission discusses awarding grant money to companies developing new technologies and ideas to fight opioid addiction.
    Third Frontier Commission discusses awarding grant money to companies developing new technologies and ideas to fight opioid addiction.
    Andy Chow

The state has awarded nearly $10 million for several research and development projects that aim to stem opioid addiction, part of the $20 million Gov. John Kasich said he wanted to set aside for high-tech solutions to the epidemic. This could be the first step in changing the face of the fight.

“We look at it as a new class of opioid.”

Greg Sturmer is with Elysium Therapeutics. They’re developing a new kind of pill that would limit how much of the painkilling substance would be released into the body.

He says this can prevent overdoses and even stop addiction.

“So there’s not that reward for ‘the more I take the more high I get.’”

Elysium got nearly $3 million from the state, which Sturmer says can help the company move forward with its testing on animals and eventually humans.

Other projects that got state money include programs that use analytics to identify and prevent addiction, other types of pain management devices, and a web-based service that can streamline recovery services.

Tags: 
third frontier

Related Content

Kasich Calls For Grants That Spur Anti-Addiction Devices

By Apr 5, 2017

Leaders fighting drug addiction through policy have said all along that it’s a battle that must be fought on many fronts. Gov. John Kasich and lawmakers have targeted everything from prescription methods to drug dealers. Now Kasich wants to utilize some high tech devices.

Commission Takes First Step Toward Kasich's Call To Spend $20 M On High Tech Tools To Fight Opioids

By May 24, 2017
Karen Kasler

In his State of the State speech last month, Gov. John Kasich announced he wants the state’s Third Frontier commission to spend $20 million toward high-tech solutions to the deadly opioid crisis. The panel has taken the first step toward doing that.