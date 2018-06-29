State Issues First Pot Growing License

By 1 minute ago

For the first time, a company has been given the go-ahead to start growing marijuana in Ohio. The group just received an official cultivator license from the state. Now more than a dozen other companies are lined up for inspections. The state’s medical marijuana program is still behind schedule.

WellSpring Fields in Portage County will start growing marijuana for medical purposes after receiving the state’s first cultivator license.

The state has a whole slate of inspections scheduled, including seven more in July.

According to the Medical Marijuana Control Program, it will also issue two provisional licenses for testing laboratories; for Central State University and Hocking College.

Medicinal marijuana will officially be legal to distribute, sell, and purchase on September 8.

However, due to a delay in issuing licenses, it’s unlikely the crop will be ready by then.

