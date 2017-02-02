State Releases Draft Of Plan To Comply With New Federal Law, Opens Public Comment Period

  • Ohio Department of Education

The Ohio Department of Education has released its draft of new education policies to align with the federal plan known as the Every Student Succeeds Act. And it’s now open to public input.

A preview of this draft to comply with the law was released last week, and Senior Executive Director for Accountability and Continuous Improvement for the Ohio Department of Education Chris Woolard says there aren’t any big changes: “You’re seeing the nuts and bolts of the pieces we put out a week ago.”

The state says it will reexamine the testing system but won’t make any changes to it – and in fact can’t without state lawmakers’ approval. The state also set goals of a 93% graduation rate and a less than 5% chronic absenteeism rate in the next ten years. And ODE will clarify the state report card system and make it more user friendly.  The public comment period is open through March 6, and the final plan must be submitted to the federal government by April.

Tags: 
essa
Every Student Succeeds Act
Ohio Department of Education
Testing
graduation rate
absenteeism

