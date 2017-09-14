State Report Cards Released, With Mixed Grades For Traditional Schools And Bad Ones For Charters

  • Karen Kasler

Ohio’s school report cards are out, and the state says achievement is increasing across all subjects and subgroups, and the graduation rate is up too. They show mixed grades for Ohio’s 608 public school districts, and mostly bad ones for charter schools.

Just under 4% of traditional public school districts got As for how students did on 26 state tests, and more than 80% got Fs. State school superintendent Paolo DeMaria suggests checking other categories as well. “’Indicators met’ really represents a very high bar, because you have to have consistently very high performance across a large number of the indicators. What I tell people to do is, look at the performance index. That’s a lot more granular, a lot more nuanced,” DeMaria said.

That statewide performance index of individual student achievement is up slightly, and most districts got Cs. As for the state’s 276 charter schools – many of which were listed as “not rated” – more than 90% got Fs in indicators met. And for the performance index, most got either Ds or Fs.

