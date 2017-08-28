State Says Increased Sales Of Alcohol Cause Need For More Liquor Stores

Rising sales of booze in the Buckeye State are leaving the state agency that oversees liquor thirsting for more operators.

There are 465 liquor stores in Ohio, which are managed by the state but are run by licensed operators. They’re independent contractors and earn commission on sales. Stephanie Gostomski with the Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control said the state wants to find at least 15 more operators in the coming months, including some in key areas.

“Right now, we are looking to open five new stores, two in the Cincinnati area, two in Central Ohio and one in the Dayton area,” Gostomski said.

Revenue from liquor sales goes to JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development entity. Ohio liquor sales last year generated $1.7 billion, up more than five percent from the previous year.