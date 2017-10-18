State Says Problem Gambling In Ohio Is Half The National Rate, But It's Still On Alert

In spite of having plenty of opportunities to gamble, Ohio has a rate of problem gambling that’s less than half the national rate of 2.2 percent, according to a study just released by the state. But the state is still keeping an eye toward developing problems.

The study shows 76,379 Ohioans, or just under 1 percent, have gambling disorders. Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says 24,000 people responded to the study, but she admitted that some people might have downplayed or lied about their behaviors. “But these individuals took a phone call, decided to stay on the phone anywhere from five to 20 minutes long to answer all these questions. So we feel pretty good about the data.”

A total of 843,000 Ohioans could be at risk for gambling problems. This study was a follow up to one done in 2012, before casinos were legal in Ohio – the gambling disorder rate has now doubled from that rate of .4 percent.