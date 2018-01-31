State Senate Committee Could Have An Agreement On Redistricting Soon

Talks continue between majority Republican lawmakers and some of those who oppose their proposed redistricting reform ballot issue.

Senator Bill Coley, the leader of the committee that has been hearing the proposed congressional redistricting reform plan, says talks are happening now and something could happen soon.

“We’re going to continue to work through the day on both sides of the aisle and hopefully we will get this right today and will have something that we will be able to move out of committee later on today.”

If Ohio lawmakers want to put a redistricting plan on the May ballot, they need to pass it through both chambers soon. The deadline for putting it on the ballot is February 7th. A citizens’ group has been collecting signature to put its own redistricting reform issue before voters in November.