Statehouse Democrats Push For Hate Group Legislation

Democrats in the state Legislature are supporting a new bill that would officially denounce white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

Democratic Rep. David Leland’s bill would recognize white nationalists, neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups as terrorist organizations. And it would direct police to track those groups, as they do other similar ones.

“These people are terrorists and we need to treat them as such and we need to call them out.”

Democrats will need help from majority Republicans to pass this legislation. There’s no word yet on whether they will do that. But in a written statement, Rob Secour of the Ohio Republican Party says white supremacy has no place in our country. He quoted President Trump saying,”it is time to come together as Americans with love for our nation and true affection for each other.”