Statehouse Democrats Push For Hate Group Legislation

By 12 seconds ago
  • Rep. David Leland (D)
    Rep. David Leland (D)
    The State of Ohio

Democrats in the state Legislature are supporting a new bill that would officially denounce white nationalists and neo-Nazis. 

Democratic Rep. David Leland’s bill would recognize white nationalists, neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups as terrorist organizations. And it would direct police to track those groups, as they do other similar ones.

“These people are terrorists and we need to treat them as such and we need to call them out.”

Democrats will need help from majority Republicans to pass this legislation. There’s no word yet on whether they will do that. But in a written statement, Rob Secour of the Ohio Republican Party says white supremacy has no place in our country. He quoted President Trump saying,”it is time to come together as Americans with love for our nation and true affection for each other.”

Tags: 
Ohio Democrats
hate groups
hate crimes
legislation

Related Content

Democrats In The Ohio Senate Unveil Their Own Budget Proposal

By Jun 15, 2017
Jo Ingles

Just days after Republican Senators unveiled their new two-year budget with some substantial cuts, Senate Democrats presented a plan of their own. And this one is drastically different than the one that’s likely to pass the GOP controlled Senate next week. 

Democrats Push Economic Agenda As Republican-Backed Bills On Abortion, Guns Are Heard In Committee

By Jan 27, 2016
Karen Kasler

As committees led by Republicans considered bills related to abortion and guns, Democrats are drawing attention to their bills on economic and educational issues that they say are being ignored. 

Kasich Turns Up Criticism Of Trump, White Nationalists

By 23 hours ago
Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich has turned up the heat on President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Trump’s shaky position on white nationalists, neo-Nazis, the KKK and other hate groups. This marks another turn in the evolution of Kasich’s relationship with the Trump Administration.