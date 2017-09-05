Strahorn On Possible Run For Cordray, Springer

The Democratic Party is playing the waiting game to see if two high profile contenders jump into the governor’s race. One party leader says as far as a decision goes, the sooner the better.

House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton says the handful of Democrats already in the running for governor are really good candidates.

He adds that former attorney general Richard Cordray, who is thought to be considering a run, is also a credible choice. And as for the other question mark, tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer?

“He’s a very smart, articulate person, very charming, knows how to tell a good story and I think he’ll fight hard for the citizens of Ohio but again no rubber stamps everybody’s got to make their case.”

Strahorn hopes that these decisions come soon. The first Democratic Gubernatorial Primary debate happens next week and Strahorn wants voters to have as much time as possible to consider their options.