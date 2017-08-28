On Sunday Morning TV, Kasich Shoots Down "Unity" Presidential Ticket With Colorado Governor

By 5 minutes ago
  • NBC's "Meet the Press"

Gov. John Kasich was back on Sunday morning TV, talking about working with Colorado’s Democratic governor on a deal on health insurance. And that work has brought up questions about whether Kasich may be looking at a bipartisan presidential run with John Hickenlooper.

Kasich joked about that with NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press”.  “'Kasich-Hickenlooper’, first of all, you couldn't pronounce it and secondly, you couldn't fit it on a bumper sticker. But here is what I do want to say –"

Todd interrupted: "That's not a denial. Just because you can't fit it on a bumper sticker – "

Kasich responded: "The answer is no, the answer is no."

Hickenlooper tweeted out over the weekend that it’s “odd and funny that people expect a political marriage when two people from different parties work together”, but that there’s “no ulterior motive” and “no unity ticket”.

