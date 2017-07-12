Supreme Court Denies Injunction, Allowing State To Deduct ECOT Payments

By 2 minutes ago
  • Rick Teeters, ECOT superintendent, testifies in Franklin County court in 2016 during hearing on enrollment case.
    Rick Teeters, ECOT superintendent, testifies in Franklin County court in 2016 during hearing on enrollment case.
    Andy Chow

The state department of education can start collecting $60 million from Ohio’s largest online charter school. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court decided not to grant an injunction. However, the fight is far from over.

The justices voted 6-1 to allow the Ohio Department of Education to start deducting $2 and a half million each month from the state’s $8.1 million monthly payments to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT.

ECOT argues that ODE broke the law by changing the rules on enrollment halfway through the school year. Three courts and a state hearing officer sided with the state, which says ECOT owes them the money they got for full time students they didn’t have.

ECOT Spokesperson Neil Clark says the Supreme Court should “be concerned with reining in ODE administrators who have been emboldened to believe that they can do and get away with anything, no matter what the law says.”

ODE has not commented on ECOT’s pending case with the Ohio Supreme Court.

Tags: 
ECOT

Related Content

Yost Seeking Possible Court Order To Stop ECOT Ads

By Jun 29, 2017
Andy Chow

The state auditor is looking into filing a restraining order against the largest online charter school district in Ohio, which is already facing a $60 million bill from the state for inflating its enrollment figures. Auditor Dave Yost is trying to get the Electronic Classroom Of Tomorrow, or ECOT, to stop using taxpayer money for politically-motivated ads. 

Ohio's Largest Online Charter School Says It Has To Resort To Layoffs To Pay Debt To State

By Jun 22, 2017
Spokesman for ECOT
The State of Ohio, Ohio Public TV

Ohio's largest online charter school is making drastic cuts to help pay a $60 million-dollar debt to the state. Here's the latest in the battle between the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow and the Ohio Department of Education.

State Board Of Education Votes To Claw Back $60 Million From ECOT For Inflating Enrollment

By Jun 12, 2017
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s largest online charter school has promised to continue its legal battle with the state department of education. But the state school board still voted today to require the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow to return $60 million in overpayments for students it couldn’t prove were enrolled full time.