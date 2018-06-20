Supreme Court Says State Can Withhold Funds To Traffic Camera Cities, But Ruling May Not Mean Much

By 13 minutes ago
  • Sarah Ramsey/WVXU

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the state can cut funding to certain communities using traffic cameras. But the ruling may not have much of an effect.

The high court overturned a trial court’s ruling holding the state in contempt for putting into the last budget a requirement to cut funding to cities that were not complying with a 2015 state traffic camera law. Part of that law was later found unconstitutional. 

But the Supreme Court agreed with Michael Hendershot from the attorney general’s office, who argued the case in April.  “The idea that any trial court can tell the Assembly not to legislate, I think, is a fairly shocking proposition.”

The case came out of Toledo.

A spokesman for the Ohio Municipal League says the ruling means communities can continue their challenge of the constitutionality of the camera law, and it won’t affect those who want to start or restart camera programs.

Tags: 
traffic cameras

Related Content

Ohio Supreme Court To Rule Whether Lower Court Can Block Cuts For Traffic Camera Law Noncompliance

By Apr 24, 2018
Kabir Bhatia, WKSU

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that cities have the right to operate traffic cameras. Now the court is deciding whether a lower court can block a plan to cut state funding to certain communities using those cameras. 

Cities Suggest Legal Action A Possibility If Lawmakers Pass Latest Traffic Cameras Bill

By Mar 30, 2018
Sarah Ramsey, WVXU

A bill halfway through the legislature would allow the state to deduct the amount cities take in from traffic cameras from their state funding. Even though only about a dozen or so communities in Ohio are using cameras, cities are fighting the proposal.

Ohio Supreme Court Sides With Cities, Rules State Traffic Camera Rules Unconstitutional

By Jul 26, 2017
Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the right of cities to use traffic cameras without certain restrictions passed by state lawmakers, saying the state law that restricts those cameras is unconstitutional.

Justices Hear Case Over State's Law On Traffic Cameras, Which Cities Say Amounts To A Ban

By Jan 10, 2017
Daniel Konik

A two-year old state law that sets rules on traffic cameras went before the Ohio Supreme Court, in a case filed by cities who claim the law actually amounts to a ban on those devices.

Ohio Supreme Court To Review 2014 Law Requiring Officers With All Traffic Cameras

By Jan 10, 2017
Dave Hewison Photography/Shutterstock.com

The Ohio Supreme Court will once again take up the issue of red light and traffic cameras Tuesday, deciding the constitutionality of a law that requires cities to post officers alongside those cameras if they want to continue using them. A trip back into the archives explains the basics of the case.