Tax Commissioner Still Wants Centralized Municipal Tax Filings, Though It's Voluntary In Budget

By 1 minute ago
  • ohiobusinessgateway.ohio.gov

Gov. John Kasich’s initial state budget would have required businesses to file a certain tax with the state instead of in the cities they operate. After objections from cities, the final state budget made that an option. But it’s still under debate on both sides.

Tax commissioner Joe Testa says the budget allows businesses to file their net profits taxes through the Ohio Business Gateway, with a half percent administrative fee attached. He said requiring that would have saved money for businesses and for cities, which he said are paying third parties around 3% to file those taxes now. “We saw some that were 5 and 6%. So this is cheaper for the cities, certainly much less expensive for businesses because of the cost of compliance.”

Businesses supported the idea. But cities had protested a mandate, and are said to be concerned about the constitutionality of the state administering municipal income tax revenue even through an opt-in program.

Tags: 
muncipalities
FY18-19 Budget
Joe Testa
ohio business gateway

Related Content

Cities Raise Protest Over Plan To Bring State Into Business Tax Filing Process

By Feb 22, 2017
OGT/Ohio Channel

Gov. John Kasich’s budget includes a plan that would have businesses file a specific tax through the state, instead of through the municipality where they’re located. The state says it will save money, but communities say it’ll do just the opposite.

Local Government Group Criticizes Latest Budget Proposal

By Jun 14, 2017
Karen Kasler

Local government leaders believe municipalities are taking some big hits in the latest state budget proposal. Those advocates say this could create a domino effect for cities and towns around the state.

House Version Of Gov. Kasich's Budget Could Mean Big Changes For Tax Plan, Other Items

By Apr 24, 2017
Daniel Konik

The House version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget comes out tomorrow, and it’s expected to include a lot of changes. 

Cities Say Budget Formula To Distribute Some Funds To Local Communities Doesn't Add Up

By Feb 21, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget includes a change in the way a portion of the state’s local government fund is distributed to communities. But the leaders of some of Ohio’s biggest cities and a group that represents communities across the state are fuming over that formula.