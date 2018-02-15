Taylor Walks Back Remark That She Won't Vote For DeWine If He Beats Her In The Primary

By 6 minutes ago
  • OGT/Ohio Channel

On "The State of Ohio" this week, one of the Republican candidates for governor pulled back an earlier statement in which she said she wouldn’t vote for her primary opponent if he becomes the party’s nominee. 

In an interview last week, Taylor said she wouldn’t vote for Attorney General Mike DeWine if he wins the primary. She now has backed off that a bit with this clarification. “I intend to win this primary, so I will be voting for Mary Taylor in November to become the next governor of the state of Ohio. So I’m starting with that as my basis and my foundation. But of course I would vote for Mike Dewine. He’s less liberal than Dennis Kucinich," Taylor said.

Kucinich is one of five major Democratic party contenders in the primary. 

Taylor lost the endorsement of the Republican party’s state central committee 59-2, after calling DeWine a creature of the establishment and a shill for special interests.

Tags: 
Mary Taylor
2018 Ohio Governors race

Related Content

By Overwhelming Vote, Ohio GOP Endorses DeWine Over Taylor's Strong Objection

By Feb 9, 2018
Andy Chow

The Ohio Republican Party has voted to endorse Attorney General Mike DeWine as their gubernatorial candidate. DeWine’s running against Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, who had very strong words for how the endorsement process went down. 

Voters Have Big Slate Of Candidates Vying For Governor's Office

By Feb 7, 2018
Andy Chow

The slate is now set for voters to decide who they want as the next governor of Ohio. The filing deadline came down to the wire for some candidates. And it’s shaping up to be two tough primaries, and for the Democrats a crowded one too.

First Campaign Finance Filings Of 2018 Show Big Money Already In Race For Governor

By Jan 31, 2018
Daniel Konik

The governor's race is shaping up to be expensive, according to the campaign finance filings for the last six months of last year. And the money leaders in the Republican and Democratic primaries easily outraised their opponents.

Only Woman Left In Democratic Gubernatorial Primary Drops Out And Endorses One Of Her Opponents

By Feb 14, 2018
Dan Konik

The only woman running for the Democratic nomination for governor has dropped out of the race. She’s throwing her support to a man she’d once criticized, but who many consider to be the frontrunner in the party’s primary.