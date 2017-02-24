Teacher Externship Requirement Lacks Support From Statehouse Leaders

A proposal in Gov John Kasich's budget that requires teachers to get on-site workplace experience at a company in order to renew their licenses is getting pushback from several groups. And now there are signs it might not go too far.

The House Speaker and Senate President, both Republicans, are speaking out against Kasich’s teacher externship proposal.

Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville, who tends to shy away from speaking definitively on proposals says this one might go too far.

“I don’t think we need to be putting more obstacles in teachers’ paths so I think that can be something that we’ll continue to deliberate but it’s not my favorite part of the budget,” said Rosenberger.

Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina agrees with the idea of connecting education with the needs of workforce development.

“I don’t know if doing a specific internship at a business or working at a local chamber really accomplishes that,” Obhof said.

The House will release its version of the budget soon. 

