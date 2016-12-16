Thousands Come To The Statehouse To Pay Respect To An American Hero

By Dec 16, 2016

Ohioans from all over the state have converged on the Statehouse today to pay their respects to American icon John Glenn, who lies in repose in the Capitol’s Rotunda.

Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He explored space a second time when he was in his 70’s. Glenn, a Democrat, was a four term U.S. Senator, the longest serving Senator in Ohio history. He was also a U.S. Marine pilot who served in several missions during World War II and the Korean War. Glenn was 95 years old when he passed away last week. He leaves behind his two children and his wife Annie, to whom he was married 73 years.

Tags: 
John Glenn
ohio
U.S. Senator
Astronaut
American hero

Related Content

Statehouse Leaders Approve Exception For John Glenn To Lie In Repose

By Dec 12, 2016
Andy Chow

Astronaut, veteran and U.S. Senator John Glenn will lie in repose at the Statehouse so mourners can honor the Ohio born legend. 

Tributes To John Glenn Pour In; Former Press Secretary Calls Him "A Giant"

By Dec 9, 2016
Ohio Channel

Tributes have pouring in from people who knew, worked with and admired Ohio’s John Glenn – the first American to orbit the earth, the oldest person ever to fly in space and the state’s only four term US Senator.

Ohio's John Glenn - Astronaut, Senator And Icon - Dies At 95

By Dec 8, 2016
The Ohio Channel

Fighter pilot, astronaut and former US Senator John Glenn has passed away.

Columbus Airport Renamed After American Icon John Glenn

By Jun 28, 2016
Andy Chow

The main airport in Columbus has been renamed to honor John Glenn. But the American icon says the new name will play a much bigger role for people flying in and out of Columbus. 