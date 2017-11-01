Three House Members Accused Of Harassment; No More Punishment For Ex-Senator

  • Karen Kasler

Two weeks after the resignation of a Republican state senator because of sexual harassment claims, other reports have surfaced of inappropriate and concerning behavior by some other state lawmakers.

Reports released after a public record request to House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s office show an unidentified female Democratic representative was removed from a committee leadership position in June 2016 because of a harassment complaint against her. A discrimination complaint was filed in March by an aide to Democratic Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent, who was ordered to undergo training. And a complaint was filed two years ago against Republican Rep. Mike Henne of the Dayton area after a comment he made – he temporarily lost his committee leadership position, and has apologized and underwent sensitivity training. Meanwhile, Senate President Larry Obhof says last month’s resignation of Sen. Cliff Hite of Findlay after revelations of sexual harassment allegations against him has made the need for further punishment unnecessary.

