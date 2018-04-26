Toledo's Only Abortion Clinic Isn't Providing Surgical Abortions - At Least Not Right Now

  • Toledo, Ohio
    Capital Care Network
The only abortion clinic in the Toledo area has stopped performing surgical abortions….at least for now. 

The Ohio Supreme Court is not going to reconsider its decision allowing the state to revoke the license of the Capital Care Network of Toledo. Its attorney Jennifer Branch says surgical abortion appointments this week have been cancelled but the clinic will remain open for medication-induced abortions. Capital Care Network applied for a new license last month after ProMedica agreed to be the hospital for the transfer agreement required by the state after a new law prevented the University of Toledo’s hospital from doing that. The Ohio Department of Health has not yet acted on that request. 

For Second Time In A Month, Supreme Court Hears Case Involving Abortion Restrictions In State Budget

By Sep 26, 2017
Attorney for Preterm, Cleveland
Dan Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has heard yet another case involving one of the state’s abortion providers. It’s the second one this month. This case revolves around a different issue.

The Reality Of New Ohio Abortion Bill - Politics And Possibilities

By Mar 23, 2018
Jo Ingles

A newly introduced bill in the Ohio Legislature that would outlaw abortion entirely is getting a lot of attention on social media and around water coolers. But will it get serious consideration from lawmakers, especially considering some abortion bills that haven’t gone as far have not passed? 

Federal Judge Blocks Down Syndrome Abortion Ban Before It Takes Effect Next Week

By Mar 14, 2018
Jo Ingles

A federal judge has ruled a new state law that would ban abortion after a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome is unconstitutional, and has blocked it a little more than a week before it was to go into effect.

Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against Abortion Clinics In Two Cases

By Feb 6, 2018
Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has made two big decisions on abortion involving two separate but related cases, by ruling on a case involving one of Ohio’s eight clinics and not ruling in another.

Ohio Senate Passes Bill To Require Burial Or Cremation Of Aborted Fetuses

By Jan 17, 2018
Ohio Senate
Ohiochannel.org

The state Senate has passed a bill that would change the way fetal remains can be handled. 