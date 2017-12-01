Top Ohio Democrat Dismisses Strength Of DeWine/Husted Ticket

By 10 minutes ago
  • Mike DeWine and Jon Husted announce their ticket team up during an event in Columbus shortly after making it official earlier in the day in Dayton.
    Karen Kasler

The teaming up of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted to run as governor and lieutenant governor has not deterred the other two GOP candidates, Mary Taylor and Jim Renacci. The top ranking Democrat in Ohio is now sharing what he thinks about the race now. 

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says he thinks DeWine and Husted made a deal that DeWine would lead the ticket if he'd agree to serve only one term.

“Ohio has elections for a reason and to cut a deal to kind of divvy up the governor’s office for the next decade plus is pretty amazing,” said Brown.

Brown was then asked what he thought Democrats needed to do given that DeWine and Husted form a strong ticket.

“It’s a strong ticket maybe according to Ohio Public Radio.”

When asked about a possible one-term deal, Husted was quick to shut that notion down saying there was “no talk about that.”

Husted said the merger was about uniting the party and avoiding a long primary fight.

