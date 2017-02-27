TRUMP Act Would Require Presidential Candidates To Release Tax Returns To Be On The Ohio Ballot

A bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that would require candidates for President and Vice President to disclose their tax returns in order to get on the statewide presidential ballot.

Democratic Representative Kathleen Clyde is sponsoring the uniquely named legislation.

“This is the tax returns uniformly made public act, otherwise known as the Trump Act.”

Clyde, who is thought to be considering a run for Secretary of State next year, says this act has been introduced in at least four other states. She cites a recent poll by the Pew Research Center that shows two-thirds of Americans want those candidates to disclose their filings. Clyde’s bill does not apply to state leaders though she says it could be expanded. Gov. John Kasich did not release his tax returns to the public before being elected to that office in 2010.