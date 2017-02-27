TRUMP Act Would Require Presidential Candidates To Release Tax Returns To Be On The Ohio Ballot

By 1 hour ago
  • Rep. Kathleen Clyde (D)
    Rep. Kathleen Clyde (D)
    Jo Ingles

A bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that would require candidates for President and Vice President to disclose their tax returns in order to get on the statewide presidential ballot. 

Democratic Representative Kathleen Clyde is sponsoring the uniquely named legislation.

“This is the tax returns uniformly made public act, otherwise known as the Trump Act.”

Clyde, who is thought to be considering a run for Secretary of State next year, says this act has been introduced in at least four other states. She cites a recent poll by the Pew Research Center that shows two-thirds of Americans want those candidates to disclose their filings. Clyde’s bill does not apply to state leaders though she says it could be expanded. Gov. John Kasich did not release his tax returns to the public before being elected to that office in 2010.

Tags: 
Kathleen Clyde
Donald Trump
tax returns
tax return release

Related Content

Federal Court Rules Ohio Can Continue To Remove Voters From Rolls

By Jun 30, 2016
June 2016
Andy Chow

A federal court has ruled Secretary of State Jon Husted can continue to remove voters from Ohio’s voter rolls.

Lawmaker Says State's Absentee Ballot Application Mailing Leaving Out Thousands Of Voters

By Sep 6, 2016
Ohio Secretary of State's Office

A Democratic critic of the Republican Secretary of State says he’s ignoring thousands of Ohio voters by not including them in the batch of 7 million absentee ballot applications he sent out last week.

The Argument For and Against Automatic Voter Registration In Ohio

By Feb 9, 2017
Andy Chow

A Democratic lawmaker is pushing to overhaul the voter registration system in Ohio by making it a system where people can choose to opt out of registering to vote rather than opting in. 

Kasich Asked About Allegation Of White Nationalist Control In White House, Responds To Protests

By Feb 2, 2017
Andy Chow

Ohio’s top elected Democrat has been critical of the policies and executive orders coming from President Donald Trump. One of Trump’s Republican opponents was asked about these concerns and the public response.