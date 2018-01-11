Trump Administration Paves Way For Ohio's Medicaid Work Requirement

  • Steve Wagner, executive director of the Universal Health Care Action Network talks about the new guidelines released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the Ohio Statehouse.
The Trump Administration is clearing the way for states to attach work requirements for Medicaid. The announcement has sparked outrage among health care advocates. This can mean some changes for the state’s program.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released new guidelines that allow states to require a Medicaid recipient to work in order to get their health care coverage.

Steve Wagner with the Universal Health Care Action Network says there are many reasons why Medicaid beneficiaries may be unemployed, but being unmotivated is not at the top of the list.

This is creating an impediment to people who might’ve lost their job and in fact need help getting work, not an extra requirement that keeps them from getting the needed medical care that keeps them healthy.”

The state’s Medicaid department is already in the process of applying for a waiver to add work requirements, which was part of the budget passed last year. The office plans to take a close look at how their waiver can align with the new federal guidelines.

