Two More Abortion Clinics In Ohio Close Their Doors

Ohio’s largest group representing abortion opponents is cheering news that two clinics that offered abortions in the Buckeye State have closed their doors.

The Women’s Medical Group offices in Cleveland and Akron have closed their doors. That means there are now seven abortion clinics in Ohio – down from 16 seven years ago. Ohio Right to Life issued a written statement celebrating the news, saying grassroots efforts of abortion opponents are paying off. But in a statement from NARAL Pro Choice Ohio, Executive Director Kellie Copeland blames Gov. John Kasich and his political appointees for creating an environment that discourages doctors from opening new clinics in the state. And she says Ohio needs more abortion clinics.