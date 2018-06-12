University Coalition Report Touts $42B In Economic Impact

By 6 minutes ago
  • Inter-University Council of Ohio presents the results of a study on economic impact.
    Inter-University Council of Ohio presents the results of a study on economic impact.

A coalition of public universities is touting a study that says income from schools, their students and alumni adds up to $42 billion pumped into the state’s economy. 

The Inter-University Council of Ohio says a public university student ends up making more than $4 for every $1 spent on tuition.

The group’s Bruce Johnson highlights that state taxpayers see a more than 8% return on investment for funding public universities. And Johnson says the state sees the biggest losses when money goes to a student who ends up dropping out, so he’s arguing for increased funding in specific areas.

“Make it easier for the students who are most financially at risk, that if their car breaks down or they had a hard time making rent last month all of the sudden they drop out and they don’t come back and those are the students that need the most support,” says Johnson.

Sen. Randy Gardner (R-Bowling Green), chair of the Senate Finance Higher Education Subcommittee says this will be an important study to keep in mind as they reevaluate college funds.

Tags: 
higher education
college affordability

Related Content

Fewer Incoming Students Need Remedial Work, But Colleges Will Be Tracking Numbers And Costs

By Aug 11, 2017
Karen Kasler

At one point, four in ten incoming freshmen on Ohio’s public colleges and university campuses needed refresher courses on things they should have learned in high school. That number is falling, but officials are still concerned about the number of kids needing remedial work – which can be costly.

Ohio Lawmaker Has A Plan To Reduce College Debt For Ohio's Students

By May 17, 2018
Democrat
Jo Ingles

Studies show in the near future, about 2/3 of Ohio’s jobs will require some college or skilled vocational training. But the cost of getting that education often leaves Ohioans will thousands of dollars in student loans that hinder their buying power and ability to succeed financially. 

State Encouraging Partnerships To Make College More Affordable

By Mar 7, 2016

Higher education officials are pushing for stronger partnerships among colleges and universities to make costs more affordable for students.