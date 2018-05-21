UPDATE : Ohio House Session Cancelled, So No New Speaker Vote Tuesday

By 16 hours ago
  • Former Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger
    Former Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger
    Jo Ingles

(Updated info)

The Ohio House was scheduled to meet Tuesday, but there are questions about who will lead that session and the other two that are scheduled, or whether they will still happen at all. A House spokesman said some members couldn’t make it tomorrow morning.  But there were also concerns about whether a session called by somone other than a speaker would be valid - that session had been called by interim Speaker Kirk Schuring (R-Canton).

Last week’s House session was abruptly canceled after the Republican House Caucus failed to reach consensus on a choice to replace Cliff Rosenberger, who resigned in April amid an FBI inquiry that involved him. And majority Republicans in the House have been privately quarreling over who will serve as speaker through the end of this year when this general assembly ends. The caucus must pick a candidate who will get at least 50 Republican votes on the House floor since the 33-member Democratic caucus has said it won’t help with votes. A spokesman for the House says the session is solely for a full House vote on a new speaker. But if that doesn’t happen, the House cannot vote on legislation until a new speaker is elected. More than a dozen bills are ready for a vote, including a controversial one that cracks down on payday lending. 

Tags: 
Ohio House Speaker fight

Related Content

Democrats And Senate President Weigh In On Ohio House Speaker Fight

By May 16, 2018
Democrat, Ohio House
Dan Konik

The Ohio House has canceled its sessions while the Republican caucus works behind the scenes to figure out who will replace Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. He resigned in April amid an FBI inquiry into his associations with lobbyists. Democrats and the Republican leader of the Ohio Senate say they are not going to step into the fight.

The Effect Of Tuesday's Primary In Upcoming Ohio House Speaker Decision

By May 10, 2018
Republicans
Ohio House

This Tuesday’s primary election could have a big impact on who gets elected by state lawmakers to be the House Speaker next week. 