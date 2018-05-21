UPDATE : Ohio House Session Cancelled, So No New Speaker Vote Tuesday

(Updated info)

The Ohio House was scheduled to meet Tuesday, but there are questions about who will lead that session and the other two that are scheduled, or whether they will still happen at all. A House spokesman said some members couldn’t make it tomorrow morning. But there were also concerns about whether a session called by somone other than a speaker would be valid - that session had been called by interim Speaker Kirk Schuring (R-Canton).

Last week’s House session was abruptly canceled after the Republican House Caucus failed to reach consensus on a choice to replace Cliff Rosenberger, who resigned in April amid an FBI inquiry that involved him. And majority Republicans in the House have been privately quarreling over who will serve as speaker through the end of this year when this general assembly ends. The caucus must pick a candidate who will get at least 50 Republican votes on the House floor since the 33-member Democratic caucus has said it won’t help with votes. A spokesman for the House says the session is solely for a full House vote on a new speaker. But if that doesn’t happen, the House cannot vote on legislation until a new speaker is elected. More than a dozen bills are ready for a vote, including a controversial one that cracks down on payday lending.