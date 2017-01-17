U.S. Senator Rob Portman Says Ohioans Who Rely On Affordable Care Act Shouldn't Worry

Though Republicans are working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Ohio's Republican U.S. Senator says there’s no reason for those who depend on it to worry. 

Rob Portman was among some moderate Senate Republicans who backed an amendment to slow down a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He now says repeal and replacement of key components can happen simultaneously.

“People should not be worried who are on the exchanges or have Medicaid expansion coverage in Ohio because that will not be eliminated. It will be transitioned into something new.”

President-Elect Donald Trump has said he has his own repeal and replace plan. He says he’ll put that plan out there as soon as Tom Price, his nominee for the Secretary of Health and Human Services, is confirmed.  

