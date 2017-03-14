Veteran Conservative And Firebrand Lawmaker In Ohio To Lobby For Convention Of States Resolution

  Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima), Rep. Christina Hagan (R-Alliance) and Rep. Bill Patmon (D-Cleveland) stand behind former U.S. Rep and U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn (R-OK) at a Statehouse press conference.
    Karen Kasler

State lawmakers who want Ohio to join a group of states in calling for a constitutional convention brought in some conservative star power to make their case.

The resolution from Rep. Christina Hagan (R-Alliance) and Rep. Bill Patmon (D-Cleveland) would add Ohio to the list of 9 states that have so far joined the call for a convention. Tom Coburn (R-OK) was outspoken about federal spending and overreach when he was in the US House and Senate, and says states need to take back the enumerated powers reserved for them. “That’s been totally stepped on. You in Ohio don’t have the power to control your future because it’s in the hands of the federal government. And it’s time to change that.”

The Ohio resolution calls for amendments restraining federal spending, curtailing the government’s authority and limiting terms for Congress and other federal officials. 34 states would have to vote for a convention for one to happen.

