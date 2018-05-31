Veteran Leader Of Ohio House Talks About The Speaker Fight

By 27 seconds ago

The infighting behind closed doors at the Ohio House has left the Speaker’s post vacant for weeks and has led to the stoppage of voting sessions. A veteran leader of the House gives his thoughts on what’s happening…..or isn’t happening.

Former Speaker Bill Batchelder knows a thing or two about the House. He was its speaker from 2011 to 2014. But the veteran Republican lawmaker served in the legislature for three dozen years. What does he think about the speaker impasse he’s watching now?

“The House is my home and this is difficult," Batchelder says. Batchelder says he’s not going to offer advice or second-guess House members as they navigate this latest controversy. But he says he had to deal with difficult people as leader and he said he always talked to them to reach an agreement. “I would work with them to do a better job and we got along fine," Batchelder says. Batchelder made his comments after a ceremony at the Statehouse where he was inducted into the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. 

Tags: 
Speaker fight
Bill Batchelder

Related Content

Speaker Fight: Plan A, Plan B Or Neither

By May 29, 2018
Karen Kasler

There still aren’t any voting sessions scheduled in the Ohio House this week. But the leader of majority Republicans has put forward a new way to end the impasse. Backers of the representative who’s had the most support are calling for a vote now.

Accusations Fly In Wake Of House Dysfunction

By May 24, 2018
Dan Konik

Accusations are flying at the State Capitol as the Ohio House continues in disorder without a speaker. The lawmaker considered to be the frontrunner says his rivals, such as the payday lending industry, are pulling the strings to delay a vote. But a top lending association is mounting its own, major accusation.

Capitol Chaos: Speaker Fight Leads To Dysfunction And Disruptions

By May 23, 2018
Karen Kasler

Ohio House sessions for this week have, once again, been cancelled due to controversy over who will be the next speaker. The fight that’s been brewing among majority Republicans in the House Is now affecting the business of the legislature - and is quickly becoming a campaign issue.

Delay In Speaker Vote Causing Uncertainty In Policymaking

By May 23, 2018
Andy Chow

The House Republican lawmaker acting as the top leader has once again called off the vote for a new speaker. That disorder of not having a speaker in charge is making its way into policymaking.

Why Won't House Leaders Just Take The Speaker Vote Already?

By May 24, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

This week marked the second in a row without a voting session in the Ohio House. All sessions were canceled because majority Republicans cannot decide on a leader to replace former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. He resigned in April and is embroiled in an FBI investigation involving his associations with payday lending lobbyists. 