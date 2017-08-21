Veto Issues On Chopping Block For Possible Override

Republican leaders are ready to deliver another blow to Gov. John Kasich. The Senate is likely to give final approval to at least some veto overrides that started in the House. The vote would be more than just a symbolic loss of power for the Kasich Administration.

The Republican-controlled Senate has the option to confirm 11 veto overrides which were approved by the House.

Most would reinstate provisions on Medicaid that take decision-making power away from the Kasich Administration and put it in the hands of the Legislature.

Senate President Larry Obhof said one item he especially wants to bring back is the requirement for a panel of lawmakers, known at the controlling board, to approve Medicaid expansion money twice a year.

Another provision that was vetoed and overridden was a plan to increase a tax on Medicaid managed care providers. Local transit authorities use piggyback taxes on that revenue to raise millions of dollars.

Something the Senate cannot address is the veto to freeze Medicaid expansion enrollment. The House has declined to address that issue so far.