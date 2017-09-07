Volunteers Place Nearly 3,000 Flags On Statehouse Lawn For Annual 9/11 Memorial

  • Laine McChesney, Lana Peters, Kayana Skinell and Ava Crane stood alongside Gov. John Kasich as they placed the first flags of the 9/11 memorial at the Statehouse.
    Laine McChesney, Lana Peters, Kayana Skinell and Ava Crane stood alongside Gov. John Kasich as they placed the first flags of the 9/11 memorial at the Statehouse.
  • Volunteers helped hand out flags to others to place on the West Lawn.
    Volunteers helped hand out flags to others to place on the West Lawn.
  • Volunteers line up to place flags on the Statehouse lawn.
    Volunteers line up to place flags on the Statehouse lawn.
  • Volunteers place 2,977 flags in a design commemorating the World Trade Towers, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93.
    Volunteers place 2,977 flags in a design commemorating the World Trade Towers, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93.
Dozens of volunteers have started the job of placing 2,977 flags on the West Lawn of the Statehouse for its annual 9-11 memorial.

The first to place the flags were a group of Girl Scouts from Hilliard near Columbus.  11-year-old Laine McChesney said her dad was in the military, and "I know it means a lot.”

Ava Crane, 12, said, "We know that we need to do this to remember all the times that were lost during this time.”

“I wanted to do this because it helps represent Ohio really well, and the nation,” said 11-year-old Kayana Skinell.

And 11-year-old Lana Peters added, “I wanted to do it because it’s always such an honor to place flags for the people who we’ve lost.”

The flags are placed in a design that represents the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. It’ll remain at the Statehouse till September 12.

9/11
Memorial Day
U.S. Marine Corp Band

