Voter Registration Deadline For May Primary Is Fast Approaching

The registration to vote in Ohio’s primary on May 8 is quickly approaching.

If you want to vote in May, you need to register by April 9. You can do that by going to your local board of elections or online through the Secretary of State’s office.

There will be one statewide issue that would change the process for drawing lines for Congressional districts. And voters will decide party primaries for candidates for all of the state’s top offices, including the governor.

Ohioans who are seventeen now but will be 18 by the November election can register now and vote for candidates in the May primary but not for issues.