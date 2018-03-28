Voter Registration Deadline For May Primary Is Fast Approaching

By 12 seconds ago
  • Karen Kasler

The registration to vote in Ohio’s primary on May 8 is quickly approaching.

If you want to vote in May, you need to register by April 9. You can do that by going to your local board of elections or online through the Secretary of State’s office.

There will be one statewide issue that would change the process for drawing lines for Congressional districts. And voters will decide party primaries for candidates for all of the state’s top offices, including the governor.

Ohioans who are seventeen now but will be 18 by the November election can register now and vote for candidates in the May primary but not for issues. 

Tags: 
Voting
ohio voting

Related Content

Ohioans Go To The Polls To Vote On Victims' Rights, Drug Prices And Much More

By Nov 6, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohioans will be going to the polls tomorrow to vote on victims' rights, drug prices and many local candidates and issues. 

Ohio Republican Party Files Elections Complaint

By Nov 3, 2016
Dan Konik

The Ohio Republican Party is taking issue with the Ohio Democratic Party over its slate card that has been sent to Ohio voters.

Voters Considering Writing In Presidential Candidates Cautioned

By Oct 17, 2016
Warren County Board of Elections

This weekend brought out a tape of Republican nominee Donald Trump making lewd and potentially criminal allegations about interactions with women and a Wikileaks dump of Wall Street speeches by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. And those revelations have some Ohioans reconsidering their presidential vote. 

Why It Is Illegal To Take Pictures Of Your Ballot

By Oct 28, 2016
Jo Ingles

It is currently a felony to take a picture of your ballot in Ohio. Some lawmakers plan to sponsor a bill to allow voters to take those pictures if they want. But there’s a reason that law was put in place.

Republican Representatives Sponsor Bill To Allow Voters To Post Pics Of Their Ballots

By Oct 25, 2016
Ohio House of Representatives

It’s a felony in Ohio for a voter to take a picture of a filled-out ballot and post it on social media. Two Republican lawmakers want to change that.