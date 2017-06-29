Waiting For Budget To Be Signed And Vetoes To Be Announced Almost Always Goes Down To The Wire

By Jun 29, 2017
  • Gov. John Kasich signed his third budget on June 30, 2015.
    Gov. John Kasich signed his third budget on June 30, 2015.
    Statehouse News Bureau

It may seem like the budget is coming down to the wire. But waiting till the last minute to get the budget in place is pretty typical.

The three budgets Kasich has seen were all signed as the fiscal year was ending on June 30, after being passed by state lawmakers just days before. But the question isn’t whether the budget will be signed on time but how many provisions Kasich will veto. He struck seven items in the first budget he signed in 2011, then issued 22 vetoes in 2013. In 2015, Kasich crossed out 44 items. And this time, he’s expected to veto a big provision – a freeze on enrollment in Medicaid expansion, a program he launched after fighting against lawmakers in his own party. And it’s also notable that Kasich’s Medicaid department would have to ask the federal government to approve the freeze, though Kasich has credited Medicaid expansion as helping with the state’s deadly opioid crisis.

Tags: 
FY18-19 Budget
Gov. John Kasich
Medicaid expansion
Medicaid Expansion freeze
veto

Related Content

Business And Labor Groups Concerned About Movement Of Funds To Balance Budget

By Jun 29, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Business and labor leaders, as well as Ohio’s cities, are very concerned about how some money is being moved around to balance the budget in the face of a billion dollar projected shortfall. 

House, Senate Send Budget To Kasich With Medicaid Expansion Freeze

By Jun 29, 2017
Andy Chow

The clock is ticking for Gov. John Kasich who has until Friday night to sign the $65 billion state budget that not only fills a revenue shortfall but makes some major policy changes. And there’s at least one change that could set the stage for a veto fight. 

Ohio House Speaker Says, If His Members Need To Come Back Next Week, They Will

By Jun 28, 2017
Jo Ingles

State lawmakers who have vacations scheduled for the week of the Fourth of July might be putting those plans on hold. 

Ohio Senate President Says Lawmakers Might Come Back To Deal With Possible Vetoes If Necessary

By Jun 28, 2017
Jo Ingles

Now that the Ohio House and Senate has passed the proposed two-year budget, its fate now lies in the hands of Gov. John Kasich. While he is expected to sign it into law, there are some parts he might veto. And the Senate President says if that happens, it might not be the end of the story. 

As Lawmakers Start Debating Budget, Kasich Is Keeping Quiet About Possible Vetoes

By Jun 28, 2017
Karen Kasler

Just before state lawmakers started debating the budget, Gov. John Kasich wasn’t saying much, though he made it clear he was in the Statehouse waiting to get that spending plan.