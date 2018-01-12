Whaley Drops Out Of Race, Backs Cordray

This week has been one long series of candidate shuffling as different Democratic and Republican contenders for governor have either joined forces with other candidates or moved to another race. One candidate has now dropped out completely.

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley is ending her campaign and throwing her support behind Rich Cordray.

Whaley joined the race wanting to spur job growth, improve education, and focus the state’s fight against heroin.

Whaley says Corday, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is a progressive and innovative leader.

Fellow Democratic candidates Connie Pillich and Joe Schiavoni commended Whaley’s campaign but said they weren’t ready to “anoint” Cordray as the automatic nominee.

