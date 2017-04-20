What Do Victims Want To See In Criminal Justice Reform?

By 2 minutes ago
  • Shutterstock

There are a handful of proposals at the Statehouse that attempt to cut down on prison time in favor of rehabilitation. Supporters believe this reduces Ohio’s overcrowded prisons and reduce repeat offenses. One group is trying to bring the voice of victims into the conversations.

It might seem intuitive to think that most survivors of crime want offenders locked away for a long time.

But that’s not the case, according to a study from the Alliance for Safety and Justice. It shows 61% of victims want shorter prison sentences. As the group’s Robert Rooks puts it, the lives of victims and offenders are closely intertwined by their circumstances.

“It’s very common to have someone that has one son in prison and another son in the cemetery.”

Rooks says victims would rather see more investment in education, substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation services which can prepare offenders to return to their communities.

Tags: 
criminal justice reform

Related Content

DRC Director Pushes Prisoner Diversion Program, Pushes Back Against Building Another Prison

By Apr 14, 2017
Daniel Konik

Five percent of the state budget is dedicated to maintaining the state’s 27 prisons, which have been overcrowded for decades.  And the state’s prisons director wants to change that before the state has to consider doing something he says he won’t do.

ACLU Makes Its Pitch For Criminal Justice Reform

By Mar 23, 2016
Andy Chow

While the election may be driving a divide between and even inside political parties, there’s still one issue in Ohio that has conservatives and liberals working together. ACLU is the latest group to jump into the conversation with a comprehensive report to try and tackle criminal justice reform.

Proposal Would Grant Judges More Power To Choose Community Control Over Prison Time

By Feb 22, 2017
Andy Chow

Republican and Democratic lawmakers are calling for a plan that they think will help reduce Ohio’s busting prison population. 