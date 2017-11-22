What Senate President Wants To See Move Forward Before End Of The Year

There’s about a month left for legislators to get anything done before the new year. There’s one issue that the top Senate leader specifically wants to move forward in that time.

For Republican Senate President Larry Obhof, he says it’s time to pass a bill that reforms the state’s unemployment compensation program.

The House and Senate have been trying to work up a plan that would bring the fund that the state uses to pay jobless benefits to solvency. And while Obhof acknowledges that it’s a polarizing issue, he says it’s time to get it moving.

“That’s something that’s been around for more than a decade that continually gets punted from one General Assembly to the next and I think this is something that we need a long term solution to.”

Right now there’s a bill in the House but both labor and business have their qualms with the proposal.