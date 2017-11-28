Who Wants To Sell Medical Marijuana In Ohio?

By 16 seconds ago

The board that oversees Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program is making some key decisions right now. 

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has received 370 applications from businesses that want to sell medical marijuana. Sixty spots are available and will be distributed throughout the state. Those seeking licenses to sell include Jimmy Gould, one of those who spearheaded the failed ballot initiative to legalize medical marijuana back in 2015. Andy Joseph, a Johnstown area businessman who wants to create a medical marijuana campus there, is also applying for a handful of sites. The winning bids will be decided in the coming weeks. 

Tags: 
Medical marijuana
Jimmy Gould
Andy Joseph

Related Content

Ohio Will Award Medical Marijuana Cultivators' Licenses This November

By Aug 11, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Investors who want a license to grow medical marijuana for Ohio’s new program will have to wait until November to find out whether they will receive one. 

Medical Marijuana Testing Dilemma

By Aug 10, 2017

The state’s new medical marijuana program is supposed to begin a little more than a year from now. But there are still lots of questions, such as who will grow the plants, what conditions they’ll be grown under, and who will do lab testing on the cannabis before patients get access to it. 

Investor Who Played Role In New Medical Marijuana Law Plans Med Pot Campus In Ohio

By Mar 9, 2017
Jo Ingles

Two of the people who played key roles in the marijuana legalization plan rejected by Ohio voters in 2015 are planning to take a key role in Ohio’s new medical marijuana program. 

Medical Marijuana Grower Application Period Over, With 185 Hoping To Be Chosen

By Jul 5, 2017
medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov

The window to apply to become growers under Ohio’s medical marijuana program has closed, with the state receiving 185 applications – all with nonrefundable fees attached.

Medical Marijuana Enterpreneur Says It Could Play A Part In Fighting Opioid Addiction

By Mar 20, 2017
Karen Kasler

One of the three people who plans to build a medical marijuana campus in Southwest Ohio thinks thinks the drug can be used to treat one of the state’s biggest problems – opioid abuse.

Strange Bedfellows Are Part Of New Medical Marijuana Task Force

By Jan 14, 2016
Jo Ingles

Ohio lawmakers who have been signaling they want to consider medical marijuana legalization have taken an unexpected step.