Will Ohio House Override Gov. Kasich's Vetoes Tomorrow.....Or Ever?

Representatives in the Ohio House have a session scheduled for tomorrow morning. They will take up a bill that would make changes to rules for constructing new schools and a bill to change gun laws. But there’s no word yet on whether lawmakers will try to override Gov. John Kasich’s line item vetoes in the state budget.

Lawmakers may be considering trying to override several of Kasich's 47 vetoes. But the most notable one is the plan to freeze enrollment in Medicaid expansion in 2018. But House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says lawmakers don’t have to make decisions about vetoes right now.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize this but we have all the way until the close of business at the end of 2018 to override any of the Governor’s vetoes if we feel like we need to.”

But Rosenberger says putting one or more vetoes on the floor right now is not out of the question.

“There’s some issues members are extremely passionate about.”

If the Ohio Legislature overrides any Kasich veto, it will be the first time they did since Kasich took office in 2011.