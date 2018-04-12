Will Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Be 'Fully Operational' By The Sept. 8th Deadline?

By 10 seconds ago
  • Jo Ingles

Officials with Ohio’s medical marijuana program say it won’t be fully in operation by September 8, two years from the date the law creating the program was signed. 

Provisional licenses for processing labs, testing labs and dispensaries will be awarded in May and June. And since growers just got licenses in November, Stephanie Gomstomski with the Ohio Department of Commerce says the program won’t be in full force right away.

“We expect that there will be licensed operators for all license types in order to ensure Ohio patients will have access to safe medical marijuana on September 8th, recognizing this is private industry and the individual licensees will make their own operating decisions," Gomstomski says.

That means dispensaries will have some stock on the shelves but not every dispensary or grower will be in operation at first.  But the agency says lawsuits over how the licenses were awarded won’t stall the program.

Tags: 
Medical marijuana
Ohio Department of Commerce
Stephanie Gomstomski

Related Content

Advocates Push For Medical Marijuana Program To Be Ready This Fall, In Spite Of Problems

By Mar 20, 2018
Karen Kasler

Advocates are pushing for the state program that would regulate medical marijuana to be ready to go as scheduled this fall, even though there are lawsuits and concerns over how the companies that won licenses to grow medical pot were selected.

New Bill Would Allow Audit Of And Fix For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Process

By Feb 22, 2018
Jo Ingles

Ohio lawmakers are now weighing in with a proposed fix for problems with the process being used by the state commerce department in the medical marijuana program. 

State Auditor Says It's Too Late To Pause Medical Marijuana Program To Do A Full Review Of Process

By Feb 21, 2018
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Auditor says it’s probably too late for the state Department of Commerce to pause its medical marijuana processes to fix problems with them. And he’s telling the department to now focus on defending lawsuits.

Problems With Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program

By Feb 16, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The agency that oversees the state’s medical marijuana program admits there are problems with the scoring process used to grant medical marijuana growing licenses. 

New Marijuana Legalization Proposal Reportedly Making Headway

By Feb 12, 2018
Jo Ingles

Backers of a plan to put an all-out legalization of marijuana before voters this fall say they plan to introduce it in a couple of weeks. 