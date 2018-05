Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says there are more than 2000 Ohioans deployed on foreign shores right now, serving with the U.S. military. And she says there is some good news to report this year.

“It is with heartfelt gratefulness that I share with you that last year, we were fortunate not to lose any soldiers in the line of duty.”

Taylor made her remarks Friday at the annual wreath laying ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse.