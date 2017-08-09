Yost Directs ECOT To Get Money Back From Vendors

By 2 minutes ago
  • Auditor Dave Yost
    Auditor Dave Yost
    Andy Chow

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, Ohio’s largest online charter school, is seeing less money coming from the state because of rulings concluding it over reported student participation. Now a state leader is suggesting ECOT could recover some of that money by taking it back from its founder’s private corporations. 

As the state claws back $60 million from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, Auditor Dave Yost says ECOT should seek reimbursement from their private vendors.

Yost’s directive would apply to all charter schools that are overpaid. In ECOT’s case he says those vendors for software and administrative services got paid for work they didn’t do.

According to Yost, this ensures that more money stays with the actual school, benefitting the students they do have.

“You’re a public entity, you’re a public, you owe this to the taxpayers, you owe this to the state, you owe this to the children to go retrieve those resources and use those for the mission of your school.”

The directive hits ECOT especially hard. The school would be recovering money from its founder Bill Lager’s own private companies.

Tags: 
ECOT
Dave Yost

Related Content

Schiavoni Seeks Guarantee That Money Pulled From Charters Goes Back To Traditional Public Schools

By Aug 7, 2017
Andy Chow

A lawmaker wants to plug a potential hole in education funding and accountability. The measure would make sure that traditional public schools are getting more money if charters don’t need it or shouldn’t have it.

State Holds More Money From ECOT Payments

By Aug 1, 2017
Karen Kasler

The state education department has ordered that more money be pulled from an embattled online charter school’s monthly funding. Officials believe the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still getting too much money based on a suggested drop in enrollment.

Supreme Court Denies Injunction, Allowing State To Deduct ECOT Payments

By Jul 12, 2017
Andy Chow

The state department of education can start collecting $60 million from Ohio’s largest online charter school. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court decided not to grant an injunction. However, the fight is far from over.